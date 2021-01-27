Clear

Alabama's coronavirus vaccines still in short supply as people look to other states to get the shot

People eligible to get the vaccine cannot get it right away because all vaccination sites in North Alabama have a waiting list.

People eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine cannot get it right away because all vaccination sites in North Alabama have a waiting list.

Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center, said on Wednesday that people can register at multiple sites to get the vaccine, but she asks that once they get an appointment, they let the other sites know they can be taken off the waiting list.

And you do not have to stay in Alabama to get the vaccine.

Hudson knows people have left the state to get it and there is nothing stopping them from doing that.

"The goal for our nation is to get at-risk people vaccinated. So, I think it is somewhat unlikely that we're going to have the kind of, you know, we're not going to have policemen and actuals checking driver's licenses. I haven't heard any reports of that happening," said Hudson.

Hudson says that we should not panic, though, and try and stay within our communities to get the vaccine so we do not overwhelm other health care systems that also have lines of people waiting for the vaccine.

The state of Alabama has been vaccinating people in group 1B for over a week now, which includes people 75 and older and first responders.

Hudson said the CDC guidelines for moving to the next phase of vaccine distribution have not been specific, so Madison County's approach has been to publicize where the vaccine is and who can get the shots so people will sign up for appointments.

There needs to be a good response from the groups getting the vaccine, though, before the state and county moves forward.

"In terms of a target number, there isn't one. When people stop, when we see a decrease in the number of people who respond, when we put out the 'hey, don't forget you're eligible.' That's how we'll know if you will, air quotes, know when we're ready to move to the next level, and our state health officer actually makes that call," said Hudson.

She says the supply of vaccines has not been adequate, though, so she is not sure when public health officials will open up vaccinations to people 65 and older.

Thousands of people have already received the coronavirus vaccine in North Alabama, but health officials say the state needs more vaccines to meet the demand. Hudson is one of those people. 

But a shortage in the vaccine supply is not the only issue slowing down the rollout.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and that complicates the rollout, because hospitals have to make sure they will have enough vaccines to administer the second dose three and four weeks later.

Hospitals do not know the exact date when more vaccines will be coming, so it makes scheduling difficult.

"It's not being shipped to the Department of Public Health and being kept in a storehouse. The vaccine is coming directly to the facilities that have qualified for it. Unfortunately, it's not coming as predictably as we'd like and in the amounts that we would like, so that's out biggest challenge right now," said Hudson.

She says a big help to the vaccine rollout will be the emergency use authorization of the vaccines that only require one dose.

