Vaccine appointments intended for underserved population accessed by some with access to more vaccination sites

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, the locations in Bayou la Batre, Greensboro and Moulton were fully booked for appointments.

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 11:44 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Thursday marked the first day of vaccinations in nine select CVS locations across the State of Alabama. 

That morning, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris emphasized the importance of the locations of these sites. 

SVI rankings for Lawrence County, Alabama (between 0-1):

  • Overall - 0.4858 (low to moderate level of vulnerability)
  • Socioeconomic theme - 0.7861 (high level of vulnerability)
  • Household Composition/Disability theme - 0.5135 (moderate to high level of vulnerability)
  • Minority/Language theme - 0.3457 (low to moderate level of vulnerability)
  • Housing/Transportation theme - 0.1436 (low level of vulnerability)

"We contacted CVS and asked for a call and we told them we would like to put them in our high SVI counties. And we were really pleased that they were excited to do that. They were very cooperative," Harris said.

The Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) is a CDC tool that uses data from the U.S. Census to determine which counties are more at risk during a major impact event, like a hurricane or a pandemic.

For instance, 2016 data from the SVI showed that Lawrence County has an overall rank of 0.4858 on a scale of 0-1. Harris said it's crucial that these populations 

"Our most vulnerable counties typically are very rural and actually are typically very small. They don't have really large populations," Harris said.

"What we are making sure that we do is that we go out of our way to recruit additional providers in those communities to make sure that there's other places where people can get the vaccine."

CVS echoed a similar sentiment on Thursday. Pharmacist Meg Sanders said reception from those communities that they're trying to reach has been positive so far.

"They're happy to have this here. And as we continue to get more allocation of vaccine, we hope to continue to spread to other communities that are within that demographic and that need our assistance. So, we're here to support them when we have the available resources to do so," Sanders said.

However, the reach of the vaccines in Moulton went beyond the target demographic of local rural and minority communities. At least one Huntsville resident was able to make a vaccine appointment on Thursday. 

Sanders said they would have to check and see what CVS as a company is doing to ensure that vaccines reach those intended when the specific sites were chosen.

Some who got the vaccine on Thursday, like educator Melcha Satchel, said he wasn't bothered by the idea of someone from Huntsville getting the vaccination in Moulton.

"If it's here in this area, I can't blame somebody that's willing to drive because if you say 'north Alabama,' that's still going from here all the way over to the state line. So, if they're willing to drive over here to get it, I don't have a problem with that. It's serving its purpose," Satchel said.

The Colbert County High School principal received his first vaccine dose on Thursday. He said rather than trying to prevent people from outside Lawrence County from getting the vaccine, Satchel said he would rather see a larger effort to educate those within the county that there is more vaccine in their community. 

"That's what I would like to see. For me, I would load up in my car and go anywhere to get the vaccination," Satchel said.

CVS recieves about 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week. Sanders said to check their website regularly since there's no set timeframe for when new vaccine appointments become available. 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 490220

Reported Deaths: 9744
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson704661342
Mobile35810721
Madison32203443
Tuscaloosa23961409
Montgomery22417489
Shelby21773211
Baldwin19635272
Lee14883147
Morgan13571248
Etowah13118312
Calhoun13090283
Marshall11212203
Houston10036257
Limestone9321133
Elmore9313179
Cullman8864177
St. Clair8771220
Lauderdale8570210
DeKalb8419173
Talladega7450162
Walker6492249
Jackson6466102
Autauga617285
Blount6072125
Colbert5978118
Coffee5229100
Dale4614106
Russell401431
Franklin397675
Covington3948105
Chilton383196
Escambia376670
Tallapoosa3559139
Clarke342749
Dallas3396140
Chambers3393103
Pike292771
Lawrence281284
Marion280793
Winston245665
Bibb243759
Marengo238554
Geneva238468
Pickens223554
Barbour209550
Hale208464
Fayette199356
Butler195165
Henry182341
Cherokee176338
Monroe165638
Randolph162740
Washington156233
Crenshaw143353
Clay143254
Macon140543
Cleburne136539
Lamar131632
Lowndes130148
Wilcox120825
Bullock116534
Conecuh106523
Perry105327
Sumter98231
Coosa86823
Greene86732
Choctaw54723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 768946

Reported Deaths: 11266
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby866001472
Davidson80790841
Knox45241571
Hamilton39979454
Rutherford37906375
Williamson25011202
Sumner21166312
Montgomery17207207
Out of TN1667091
Wilson16194209
Unassigned15662125
Sullivan14169273
Blount13929178
Bradley12734138
Washington12671231
Maury12141159
Sevier11889161
Putnam10537168
Madison10049226
Robertson8886118
Hamblen7958161
Anderson7893155
Greene7258144
Tipton6896101
Coffee6264114
Gibson6168140
Dickson6148103
Cumberland6072117
Carter5926152
McMinn586289
Roane581795
Bedford5756117
Loudon563164
Jefferson5580116
Lawrence554681
Warren529875
Monroe526389
Dyer5222101
Hawkins518793
Franklin470684
Fayette463771
Obion435794
Rhea411773
Lincoln410561
Cocke396192
Marshall388354
Cheatham385743
Campbell378158
Weakley377559
Giles371095
Henderson361173
Carroll346881
Hardeman337663
Macon335073
White333965
Hardin329762
Lauderdale309342
Henry298975
Marion290244
Wayne286430
Scott285042
Overton283757
Claiborne273666
McNairy265051
Haywood264359
Hickman262840
DeKalb261548
Smith253336
Grainger240746
Trousdale237922
Morgan228537
Fentress228344
Johnson215038
Chester200647
Bledsoe198210
Crockett196946
Unicoi179347
Cannon173628
Polk173621
Union168930
Lake167326
Grundy166330
Sequatchie153927
Decatur153137
Humphreys151321
Benton149939
Lewis145724
Meigs125421
Jackson124834
Stewart123124
Clay106230
Perry102527
Houston102330
Moore93616
Van Buren79120
Pickett74723
Hancock49312

