Coronavirus vaccine appointments opening up at Madison County Health Department

Around 30% of people older than 16 have been administered first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Madison County, but many more are still waiting to get vaccinated.

In Madison County, two places where you can get a vaccine are John Hunt Park, which is run by Huntsville Hospital, or the Madison County Health Department.

Huntsville Hospital vaccinates thousands of people a week at John Hunt Park, and they're trying to make the appointment process easier.

Next week, people can start using an online portal to schedule their own vaccine appointments instead of the hospital calling them to set it up.

You can also try to get an appointment through the Madison County Health Department, and sometimes, appointments open up during the week.

"At Madison County Health Department, from time to time, there are available appointments that come open because of some that are scheduled do not show up. So, what they're recommending for people to do is if you will call mid-morning or late afternoon to check on availability," said Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director for Huntsville-Madison County.

Huntsville leaders, like Mayor Tommy Battle, are urging everyone to get vaccinated.