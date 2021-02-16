Coronavirus vaccine clinics open in Huntsville, DeKalb Co; most others closed Tuesday

Some coronavirus vaccine clinics may open on Tuesday, while others are closed.

Huntsville Hospital officials say the John Hunt Park Community Vaccination Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to people with confirmed appointments. If you cannot make it, you can have your appointment rescheduled.

People who had appointments scheduled for Monday are now scheduled for Wednesday at the same time, hospital officials said.

As for county health departments in North Alabama, all except for DeKalb County are closed Tuesday.

Appointments will be rescheduled.

The health department in DeKalb County will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the DeKalb County EMA, the vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday in Rainsville has been rescheduled for March 2.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, there has been a scheduling update for this week’s vaccination clinics at both Marshall Medical Center locations.

If you have been scheduled for a vaccination appointment scheduled for Tuesday, your appointment has been changed to Thursday at the same time.

If you have an appointment Wednesday, your appointment will now be on Friday at the same appointment time.

If you have questions or need to cancel your appointment please call 256-571-8000 and be ready to provide your name, appointment time and location.