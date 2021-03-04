Updated Safer at Home order includes new guidelines for reopening youth camps

As Governor Kay Ivey updated the Safer at Home order, it includes some new provisions, including changes for youth camps.

Some of the instructions included things like taking "reasonable steps" to "maintain six feet of separation between persons of different households" and working to "regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces."

Hillary Del Rio, the assistant director of Camp Maranatha in Scottsboro, said she and the rest of the staff was glad to get guidance from the state and said they had plans to keep groups of kids distinct.

"The day and overnight campers will never interact. So, we're going to make sure there's no overlapping with counselors or kids," she said.

The camp also got several different cleaners and disinfectants to be able to sanitize items in between use.

The order states that camp employees "shall, to the greatest extent practicable, wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when in regular interaction with campers and guests."

However, during her announcement on Thursday, Ivey said that she plans to end the statewide mask mandate on April 9. And since the camps won't begin until June, Del Rio said they decided they would not mandate mask wearing at the camp.

She said they are encouraging staff and counselors to get vaccinated though.

"That's not our policy that we're going to mandate that they do, but we're going to highly encourage them to get that vaccine again just to be extra safe as they're around other staff members their age as well as kids this summer," Del Rio said.

After an incredibly difficult financial year with no campers in 2020, she said they are looking forward to a much better 2021 season. Registration opens up on Friday.