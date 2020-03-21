University of South Alabama students, instructor stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak

As people across the State of Alabama learn to adapt to new restrictions spurred on by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), students from one Alabama university and three other southern colleges are stuck in Peru hoping that they will be able to come home soon.

Professional Health Science and paramedic students from the University of South Alabama (USA) joined students from Augusta University, Lenoir/Rhyne University and the University of Georgia for a two-week study abroad program in Cusco, Peru. They were partnering with local organization CerviCusco to give their students clinical experience in the area of women's health.

The group had been in the country for almost a week when on Friday they noticed the local hospital was turning away more students. They decided it was time to start looking at leaving.

"When that started happening, we realized the clinical rotations we were hoping to do, we weren't going to be able to fill. So it would probably be best for us to get out before anything else happened," said Joel Ellzie, paramedic instructor at USA.

Last Friday, the started re-booking flights for Tuesday so that they could keep their cultural immersion plans intact. But their plans were upended when they got word that the Peruvian government was closing the borders.

"When we were coming back from Machu Picchu that Sunday night, was when the president of Peru issued the evacuation order and we had about 28 hours to get out," said Ellzie.

The flight paths routed them from Cusco to Lima before arriving in Pensacola. According to the U.S. Embassy in Peru, the border was set to shut at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. However, for Ellzie and four of his students, their flights out of Lima weren't scheduled to leave 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

But for three of his students, luck was on their side.

"It was probably the most stressful and emotional 30 hours we have ever done," said student Maddie Jones.

Jones and her roommate, Sydney Valentine were able to navigate the airports quickly enough to get out of the country and back to Mobile, Alabama. They said their classmates were supportive of some of them getting to come home, but noted that the choice to leave wasn't easy.

"It was probably, and we make a lot of hard in our field, it was probably one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make," said Valentine.

The two paramedic students said they set timers for themselves to note exactly how long they had to make it through the airport. Valentine said they were prepared to abandon their luggage if it meant making the flight.

"If we wouldn’t have made that 11:59 flight, if our wheels had not been up, they were going to unload the entire plane, send us all back into the airport in Lima and we were going to have to find a hotel and find a place to stay," said Valentine.

However, that was the reality for one of their classmates: Will Rayner. He said while going through the airport in the capitol city of Lima, there was an issue printing his boarding pass, which stopped him from getting on a flight to Miami in time.

As of Friday night, he was still stuck in a hotel with other Americans also trying to get home.

"I may be separated from my group, separated from family and friends, but there’s this large sense of community here and people are taking care of others. So that is what I’m relying on at this point in time," said Rayner.

Meanwhile, Ellzie is still in Cusco with the remainder of his students and students from the other three universities. He said he and the colleges are all working hard to try and get their students back to the United States. He's also trying to keep their spirits up.

"Having gone through multiple disasters in my career as a paramedic, Hurricane Katrina being the big one, that is a big thing you have to do is keep everyone calm, let’s think rationally, let’s make good decisions and be able to get out," said Ellzie.

During and update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that efforts were being made in the Department of State to bring home Americans in Peru as well as Morocco and other countries.

"We have a team stood up at the State Department, the Repatriation Task Force, that is working each of these instances," said Pompeo.

Students have been using #StuckinPeru on Twitter to draw attention to their plight. Ellzie said he hopes they can come home soon because one of his students suffers from asthma and only has so much medication with her. He said this travel issue was caused by a medical emergency and needs to be resolved before they have to deal with another one.