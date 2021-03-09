University of North Alabama scheduling coronavirus vaccine clinics

The University of North Alabama is holding multiple coronavirus vaccine clinics.

The university received doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to people in Phase 1B of Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan. They will be available to UNA employees and community members who meet the state’s eligibility requirements.

You can sign up here.

The clinics will take place in the Guillot University Center on March 15, 16 and 18 and April 17 and 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clinics for second doses will be at the same location during the same timeframe on April 12, 13 and 15 and May 15 and 16.

You’ll need to complete the forms here and bring them to your appointment. Also, make sure to have a driver's license or picture ID.

If you have questions, email covidvaccine@una.edu.