The University of North Alabama is hosting a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday and Sunday.

You can sign up here.

The clinics will take place in the Guillot University Center April 17 and 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clinics for second doses will be at the same location during the same timeframe on May 15 and 16.

You’ll need to complete the forms here and bring them to your appointment. Also, make sure to have a driver's license or picture ID.

If you have questions, email covidvaccine@una.edu.