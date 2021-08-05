University of Alabama to require mask wearing indoors on campus

The University of Alabama announced Thursday that wearing face masks while indoors on campus will be required - where and when distancing is not possible – starting Friday.

This is due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the state and applies to everyone, no matter their vaccination status, according to a news release.

Read the full release below:

The University of Alabama will require face coverings indoors on campus, where and when distancing is not possible, beginning Friday, Aug. 6. This requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Given the increase in COVID cases and recent CDC guidance, UA is taking this step to further protect the Fall 2021 semester.

With this new requirement, masks must be worn:

In classrooms and classroom buildings, regardless of distancing

In personal meeting spaces, such as meetings with faculty and advisors

When gathering in common spaces, such as the Student Center

On campus transportation

Exceptions include:

Indoor areas when distanced

When alone in offices and private workspaces

In residence hall rooms

While eating or drinking

While exercising

Faculty teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

The indoor masking requirement is intended to be temporary and will be reviewed after the first two weeks of classes. Guidance and data are continually reviewed by medical professionals and administrators working with the campus Situational Response Team and the UA System Health and Safety Task Force.

“Vaccinations are the key to a successful fall semester and the key to moving beyond these types of requirements,” stated Dr. Ricky Friend, Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences. “Everyone is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Data continue to show the vaccines provide very strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization.”

Schedule your vaccination appointment today, or let us know if you’ve been vaccinated. Students who upload proof of vaccination will qualify for $20 Bama Cash.

“Our vaccine numbers among faculty and staff are strong – the percentage vaccinated more than doubles the statewide number. We are still learning about students who were vaccinated over the summer, and will be offering expanded opportunities for vaccination as classes approach. Again, vaccination is key,” Friend said.

Check the UA HealthInfo website for the latest information.