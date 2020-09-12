Clear
University of Alabama student doesn't agree with relaxed restrictions

On Monday, some restrictions put in place last week are loosening up due to a decline in positive coronavirus cases.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Starting Monday, on the University of Alabama's campus, aome of the restrictions put in place due to high coronavirus cases will be relaxed.

This comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health said the decline in positive cases is a good improvement.

WAAY-31 spoke with students about how they feel about the changes and what they can expect to see next week.

We spoke to a student who goes to UA and she told us this semester has been a whirlwind...

She doesn't think the school should be allowing gatherings just yet because they've seen a decline in only one week.

"I don't think it's the right time. Especially just last week, you announced you have 1300 cases and now here you are opening the school back up," said Shakyia Grooms.

Shakyia Grooms is a senior at the University of Alabama.

She told us the university sent them an email letting them know the restrictions put in place last week were lifting.

Study areas in dorms can open and so can dining rooms.

Various groups and departments can also hold events with a maximum of 50 people inside and 100 outside.

Visitation can also resume for those living in the same dorm rooms as long as masks are worn and social distancing is being observed...

But Grooms told us it doesn't make her feel any better.

"It's overwhelming. I don't know. I guess I'd say common sense isn't so common...I understand they want everything to run smoothly but we're not living in normal times," she said.

Grooms lives off campus... and due to the number of coronavirus cases, she's even emailed many of her teachers to allow her to pursue online classes for the remainder of the year.

Student organizations still can't hold events and the school is still doing random testing.

Which grooms thinks is good.

University officials are also sending out daily check up texts to ask how students are feeling, but Grooms isn't convinced it'll do any good.

"You had students having coronavirus parties... Now you think they're really going to reply to a text message accurately... I don't think so," she said.

Shakyia believes the school is doing an OK job with handling the pandemic... but believes more could be done.

She said the suspensions they hand out if you violate coronavirus guidelines is a good start to disciplining students.

The school saw a decline of nearly 600 students who tested positive during the week of September 4th through the 10th.

The school reported they'll monitor for updates to see about loosening more restrictions.

