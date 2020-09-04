University of Alabama professor calls administration’s coronavirus response ‘negligent, irresponsible, and unethical’

A University of Alabama professor shared an open letter with WAAY 31 that criticizes the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Michael Innis-Jiménez addressed the letter to Chancellor St. John, Members of the UA Board of Trustees, President Bell, Dr. Friend, UA System Health and Safety Task Force, Dean Selwyn Vickers and Dr. Mike Saag. In it, he says they’ve been “negligent, irresponsible, and unethical.”

Also, in the letter, Innis-Jiménez requests that the university moves instruction online, tests all students for coronavirus at the university’s expense, starts a staggered move-out for students who test negative and isolates all students who test positive on campus.

You can read Innis-Jiménez's full letter below.