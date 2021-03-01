University of Alabama campuses returning to full capacity, in-person classes in fall 2021

The University of Alabama System will return to traditional, in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.

There will be no restrictions on classroom capacity.

The recommendation for full reopening was made by the UA System Health and Safety Task Force, which includes health experts and administrators from the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and UAB Medicine.

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dean of the UAB School of Medicine and Chair of the UA System Health and Safety Task Force, said on Monday that “If safety concerns arise, we can adjust our plan; the safety of the 110,000 students, faculty and staff of the UA System remains our top priority as it has since our Task Force began its work one year ago when COVID-19 began to emerge.”

Campuses have been doing hybrid, online and socially distanced in-person classes since the spring 2020 semester.

You can find the University of Alabama System’s coronavirus dashboard here.