University of Alabama at Birmingham doctor says state is getting closer to coronavirus herd immunity

We are getting closer everyday to reaching herd immunity, but doctors say we are not there just yet.

Herd immunity in Alabama could happen as early as June, but to make that happen, more people need to get vaccinated.

"Currently, ADPH is hitting nearly 100,000 vaccinated a week, which is fantastic. We need to keep hitting that target in order to make the June deadline," said Dr. Suzanne Judd, a University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health Professor.

And it's not just getting vaccinated that will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing a mask and social distancing, things we all have been doing for the past year, will help.

"That mask, even though we don't have a mask mandate, is so important to slow the spread of COVID. We're not out of the woods yet. We still have a ways to go," said Judd.

Judd says going to big events is not the best idea right now, though, because a lot of people could still get the virus.

"It makes me a little bit nervous. A gathering over 1,000 people, you're guaranteed that one person there does have COVID that could be spread to somebody else," said Judd.

She says that's why it's so important that everyone gets vaccinated, even high schoolers.

"It's absolutely critical. Not only those as young as 16, but we need the FDA to review the evidence from the Pfizer trials that shows it's very safe in 12 to 15-year-olds. We actually really need to get the population as young as 12 at least 70% vaccinated, because that's what gets us to herd immunity," said Judd.

One of the locations where you can get a vaccine in Huntsville is at John Hunt Park, which is run by Huntsville Hospital. Their online portal has plenty of vaccine appointments available for the next month.