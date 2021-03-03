United Way of Madison County offering free rides for vaccine appointments

You can get a ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment if you need one.

The best part, it doesn't cost you a dime!

All you have to do is call 2-1-1.

Give the person on the phone line your name, address, and vaccine appointment information.

Then, you can get a free ride from a lyft driver to and from your appointment safely.

United Way of Madison County and its partners have come together for this new initiative.

"We know there are barriers and barriers exist in our community and so the United Way is proud to kinda be at the center of this effort of bringing together people who need help with people who can help," said Ron Poteat, United Way of Madison County Board Chair.

There are some things you need to know.

You do need to be a resident of Madison County and you need to have a confirmed appointment to get a ride.

You can call 2-1-1 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule a ride.