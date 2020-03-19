Unique Huntsville cleaning company helping with coronavirus outbreak

One of the ways people are trying to prevent to spread of coronavirus is by making sure everything around them is extra clean and sanitized.

WAAY-31 spoke with a unique cleaning company that usually specializes in crime scenes and hoarding but now is also getting calls to help fight a pandemic.

Making sure to wipe down everything down and cleaning your hands can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The company Bio-One wanted to step up and do their part as well and help with that process with businesses.

"Cleaning things like bacteria and pathogens is easy, it's just something that we already do all the time. So cleaning the coronavirus is just something that we can do already," said Jacob Snavely.

Jacob Snavely is the owner of Bio-One Huntsville.

He told WAAY-31 they usually specialize in various clean ups like bloody crime scenes and homes where severe hoarding has taken place.

But when he heard about the coronoavirus outbreak, he said he wanted to help.

"We are in a full hazmat suit, with a hood, full face respirator, double gloves, booties, and then we tape everything up so nothing can get in," he said.

Once inside their protective gear, workers use a special fogger to disinfect everything.

Snavely told us he knows we can all get through this outbreak if we all just work together and he said this is just him doing his part.

"Even if it's a giant, 100,000 square foot building and they had one person with corona virus we're going to make sure that every square inch of that building is completely sanitized because you never know. If we don't do our job right, someone can get sick," he said.

Right now, they are taking calls for coronavirus cleanups if need be. They'll come out and do a walk through and help you find out the best way to keep everything clean and in order.

