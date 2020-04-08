Unemployment, layoffs due to coronavirus impact Lincoln County

A Lincoln County woman lost her job after her employer made multiple layoffs due to the coronavirus. It's a harsh reality many people throughout the country now face. We hear from her and learn more about this new reality.

"I didn't think we were going to get laid off so I was kind of doubting it," Kelsey Beckley said. "When it hit it was like wow, I'm one of those that doesn't have a job, and just a week ago I was grateful that I still had a job."

Beckley heard the impact the coronavirus is having on people throughout the country. Many people are losing their jobs as companies close their doors, but she didn't expect it to happen to her.

"There was about 5 to 6 of us that got laid off at that time, and more the next week," Beckley said.

Beckley says being unemployed is something that not only impacts her, but also those closest to her, including other family members and close friends that were forced to stop working.

Through it all, she is staying positive and hopeful for better days ahead.

"You know you have a bad situation, turn it good. Using your time wisely, you have off work, you're not sitting around moping about not having a job, this is a time to work on yourself, work on things you've probably neglected," Beckley said.

Many people in Tennessee are facing similar situations. According to the state website, in the southern middle region of Tennessee, that includes Lincoln County, there were more than 8,000 new unemployment claims from March 22nd to March 28th.