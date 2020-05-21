Unemployment claims top 500,000 in Alabama during coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Claims for unemployment compensation during the coronavirus pandemic have topped 500,000 in Alabama.

The state Department of Labor says more than 25,000 initial jobless claims were filed last week. That brings the state total since mid-March to more than 500,000.

The applications from last week were the lowest since late March and continued an overall downward trend as parts of Alabama's economy reopen.

The state says about 64% of the unemployment applications from last week were related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Army says its Redstone Arsenal will begin reopening in Huntsville next week after a partial shutdown caused by the pandemic.