Unemployed Alabamians waiting to return to work after coronavirus

Under the safer at home order, some people in Alabama are able to go back to work.

But other are still waiting for their employer to reopen and some are still waiting for unemployment benefits.

WAAY 31 first spoke with Nancy Covington over zoom a few weeks ago.

She owns and is a barber at Bullfeathers Barber Shop in Madison.

She told WAAY 31 she hadn't received any money from unemployment and Wednesday that hasn't changed.

"The last time we talked, I was still in the mindset of ok, this is all going to work out. We're going to catch back up and we are going to open back up, and it's going to be prosperous," said Nancy Covington, owner and barber of Bullfeathers Barber Shop.

Covington says she has received a letter saying she is eligible but still hasn't received any money.

Another salon owner WAAy 31 spoke with on Zoom, Sandee Kranz, said she has been able to receive some money from unemployment, but her household is feeling the financial burden after going from two incomes to one.

"It's been a nightmare because I've heard from everyone and of course I am coming from two sides of this because I am the owner and coming from a stylist behind the chair, so the salon pays me, but it's been a struggle, no doubt about it," said Kranz.

Both women, very emotional talking about the fact that they don't know when their salons will be back open as the bills keep piling up.

They both told WAAY 31 they feel for their employees and their customers who are like family.

All waiting until that day they can open back up safely.

"But there's still a long way to go," said Kranz.