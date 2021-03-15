State superintendent says it's unclear if Alabama will require coronavirus vaccine for students

The state superintendent says it's too early to tell whether or not kids will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine once one is available to them.

It will be up to the state health department to decide whether or not the vaccine is added to the immunization list. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says right now, they're focused on getting those who are eligible the vaccine, so it's not considering vaccination of kids at schools at this time.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says he believes the vaccine will be treated like the flu shot, where it is offered but not required.

"I don't think there will be a push to require immunization among children, and in fact, we are hearing that a lot of parents don't see the need to vaccinate their children," Dr. Mackey said.

Right now, several clinical trials are underway for a coronavirus vaccine for kids. Dr. Anthony Fauci says one could be available for teens as soon as this fall, while younger kids may have to wait until next year.