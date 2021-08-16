Clear
U.S. regulators to announce COVID boosters for all

They'll be recommended 8 months after your second dose of the vaccine.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Luke Lacher

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot

The goal is to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

