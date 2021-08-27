Clear

US intelligence: COVID-19 origins unclear, but China's leaders didn’t know about it before outbreak

An unclassified summary indicates four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human.

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. intelligence agencies are still divided on the origins of the coronavirus, but believe China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic.

That's according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon.

