Clear

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19 for all Americans

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:45 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are recommending all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The booster doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events