U.S. Space & Rocket Center to close for three weeks as coronavirus precaution

The museum will remain closed through April 3.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:21 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is closing as of Friday out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus.

The museum will remain closed through April 3. It says it will assess the situation on March 27 and provide an update.

Space Camp will stay open for students from the U.S. who are currently scheduled to attend.

The museum says all staff members will be paid for their scheduled hours for the next two weeks.

