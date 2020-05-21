U.S. Space & Rocket Center plans post-coronavirus re-opening before end of May

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center could re-open to guests as early as the end of next week.

Pat Ammons, center spokeswoman, said the facility is examining the amended Safer At Home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday. (Read that HERE)

That amended order allows facilities like the Space & Rocket Center to re-open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Ammons said employees who have been furloughed while state coronavirus restrictions kept the center shut down will need to train on new cleaning and social distancing policies before the doors can re-open.

The facility will re-open with a smaller staff at first. Currently, there are 180 full-time employees and other part-time employees. Earlier this week, the center announced it had laid off about 100 full-time employees due to the impact the coronavirus closure had on its budget. (Read that HERE)

Ammons said they hope this first phase of re-opening will include the Davidson Center for Space Exploration. Timed tickets may be used to help control the flow of people into the center.

The rocket park also is expected to be open.

Due to social distancing concerns, outdoor simulators and the play area inside the Davidson Center will be closed.

Ticket prices will be lowered since all features will not be available. Stay up to date on ticket information HERE.

The center still plans to open Space Camp at the end of June, Ammons said.