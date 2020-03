U.S. Space & Rocket Center extends closure due to coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is extending its closure through April 12 due to concerns about coronavirus.

Space Camp is also closed until April 12.

Employees who were scheduled to work will be paid through March 27, the center says. After March 27, it says they may take up to two weeks of their earned paid time off.

