U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt tests positive for coronavirus, will isolate

Congressman Robert Aderholt has tested positive for coronavirus. He said he does not have symptoms.

Aderholt, who represents North Alabama in the U.S. House of Representatives, released this statement:

“As I had previously mentioned last week, my wife Caroline found out she was positive for COVID-19. (She has since recovered.) So, I have been isolating again.

"As part of the isolation process, I received a COVID test Thursday to see if I could end my quarantine under the new, shortened CDC guidelines, and resume voting on the House floor.

"I fully expected to receive a negative test, because I have felt, and continue to feel fine, and have no symptoms. Unfortunately, I received word Friday morning that my test came back positive.

"After speaking with the Attending Physician for Congress, I will continue to isolate.”