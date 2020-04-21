U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt: Alabama should follow federal guidelines for coronavirus re-opening

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The office of U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, on Tuesday announced he had sent Gov. Kay Ivey the recommendations from Alabama's 4th Congressional District Advisory Committee for re-opening the state from coronavirus restrictions.
According to Aderholt, the committee says Ivey should follow “a measured plan to open things up in phases to ensure that businesses are acting responsibly, and their customers are protected as much as possible.”
He recommends, in part, following federal guidelines that call for a two-week decline in new cases.
See the full letter and all the recommendations below:
