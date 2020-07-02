U.S. Army parachute team salutes local healthcare workers

On Thursday, a U.S. Army parachute demonstration team is saying thank you to local healthcare workers by performing special landings at hospitals in Athens, Decatur and Madison.

The U.S. Army Black Daggers team, comprised of Army special operations volunteers, partnered with the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade to plan the salute to healthcare professionals working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will salute workers at Athens Limestone Hospital at 10:00 a.m., Decatur Morgan Hospital at 1:00 p.m. and Madison Hospital at 4:00 p.m.