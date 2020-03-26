UPDATE: Madison County has 36 coronavirus cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its website on Thursday, and it's reporting 440 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. That's an increase of 54 cases.

Since numbers released on Wednesday afternoon:

*Cullman County now has 6 cases, an increase of two.

*Limestone County now has 10 cases, an increase of four.

*Madison County now has 36 cases, an increase of one.

*Marshall County now has 3 cases, an increase of two.

*Morgan County now has 7 cases, an increase of two.