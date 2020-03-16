UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama

As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 1

Elmore County: 1

Lee County: 1

Jefferson County: 17

Limestone County: 1

Montgomery County: 2

Shelby County: 3

Tuscaloosa County: 3

Total: 29

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus