Clear
BREAKING NEWS There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama

The number was last updated Monday afternoon

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 4:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 1

Elmore County: 1

Lee County: 1

Jefferson County: 17

Limestone County: 1

Montgomery County: 2

Shelby County: 3

Tuscaloosa County: 3

Total: 29

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events