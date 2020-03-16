UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama

As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Baldwin County: 1
Elmore County: 1
Lee County: 1
Jefferson County: 17
Limestone County: 1
Montgomery County: 2
Shelby County: 3
Tuscaloosa County: 3
Total: 29
No deaths have been reported.
