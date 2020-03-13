UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County

The Alabama Department of Public Health now says six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

One case has been reported in Limestone County, another in Elmore County, another in Jefferson County, one in Montgomery County and one in Tuscaloosa County.

The sixth case is identified as "out of town."

