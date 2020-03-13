Clear
UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 8:16 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health now says six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

One case has been reported in Limestone County, another in Elmore County, another in Jefferson County, one in Montgomery County and one in Tuscaloosa County.

The sixth case is identified as "out of town."

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

