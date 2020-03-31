UPDATE: 19 coronavirus patients have died in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 19 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.
This is an increase from earlier Tuesday, when there were 18 deaths reported among coronavirus patients. The department says of these 19, 13 deaths have been confirmed to be caused by coronavirus.
“To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff," the state says.
Once a review is complete and if the death is attributed to coronavirus, it will be added to the confirmed number of deaths.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 961 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
