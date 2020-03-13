Clear

UNA will transition to online-only classes after spring break due to coronavirus concerns

The administration encourages students to stay off campus during this time.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:15 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The University of North Alabama will have online-only classes the week of March 29 to April 4 due to coronavirus concerns. This is the week after the school's spring break.

The administration encourages students to stay off campus during this time. International travel for the campus is suspended for the rest of the spring semester.

The university says all “non-essential” domestic travel is suspended immediately, and essential domestic travel will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

During the week of March 15 to March 21, all campus events and gatherings of 100 or more people are suspended.

