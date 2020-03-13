The University of North Alabama will have online-only classes the week of March 29 to April 4 due to coronavirus concerns. This is the week after the school's spring break.
The administration encourages students to stay off campus during this time. International travel for the campus is suspended for the rest of the spring semester.
The university says all “non-essential” domestic travel is suspended immediately, and essential domestic travel will be approved on a case-by-case basis.
During the week of March 15 to March 21, all campus events and gatherings of 100 or more people are suspended.
Read more from the university here.
Related Content
- UNA will transition to online-only classes after spring break due to coronavirus concerns
- Auburn University to do online classes amid coronavirus concerns
- Alabama A&M shifts to online-only classes due to coronavirus; students must leave residence halls
- Oakwood University considers online classes as it prepares for coronavirus
- National Hockey League suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
- University of Alabama in Huntsville moves to online-only classes as coronavirus precaution
- Torch Technologies postpones Huntsville ribbon cutting due to concerns about coronavirus
- SEC suspends all sports until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns
- Decatur postpones State of the City Address due to coronavirus concerns
- Nursing facility implements restrictions due to coronavirus
Scroll for more content...