UNA to start in-person classes Aug. 19, move to online-only after Thanksgiving

The University of North Alabama released its plan on Monday for the fall semester.

A 20-page document outlines the process. The university is requiring all students, faculty members and visitors on campus to wear a face mask if they cannot maintain six feet of distance from one another.

The plan is for faculty and staff to transition back to campus by the end of July. Employees are required to do daily self-temperature checks at home before coming to work.

The document says depending on state and federal guidance, a limited number of students may return to campus in July. Some athletes will arrive to campus on July 6.

In August, students will be able to move into housing in what the university calls a “staggered plan of action.” They will not be required to wear face masks while in their rooms or apartments with assigned roommates, or while exercising.

Students will, however, be required to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and do self-temperature checks.

Fall 2020 classes are set to begin on Aug. 19.

Upon returning from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, the university will resume classes via remote learning with no face-to-face instruction for the rest of the semester. However, housing will remain open for students who choose to stay on campus.

Fall semester final exams will be done remotely from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9.

You can read the full 20-page plan below: