UNA cancels spring 2020 commencement ceremonies during coronavirus outbreak

The University of North Alabama (UNA) cancelled its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The summer 2020 commencement ceremony will now include both spring and summer graduates.
UNA says this schedule will be followed for the ceremonies:
- Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m. – Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions/College of Education and Human Sciences
- Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m. – College of Arts and Sciences
- Saturday, August 1 at 2 p.m. – College of Business
