UPDATE: ULA responds to federal lawsuit against vaccine policy

UPDATE: United Launch Alliance filed its response to a motion in the federal lawsuit its facing.

"Plaintiffs’ arguments are no more serious or immediate than any other disagreement over an employer’s policy and the effects associated with implementing a policy," the response says. "Plaintiffs have not demonstrated irreparable harm will occur, a substantial likelihood of success on the merits, or that the public and others will not be harmed by any injunction. As such, Plaintiffs have fallen far short of demonstrating their entitlement to a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction."

ULA's attorneys said the plaintiffs can recover lost wages, damages and attorneys' fees under Title VII and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The response also states that plaintiffs did not go to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to fight the vaccine policy first.

"Plaintiffs cannot forgo exhausting their administrative remedies under Title VII or the ADA simply because they may face pecuniary or monetary injury (i.e., the loss of employment or pay). The Plaintiffs filed EEOC Charges, but they have not received a right to sue," court records show.

ULA said it also objects to several factual inaccuracies in the lawsuit against them and will dispute those errors at a later time. However, ULA said even if those errors were true statements, the motion would still fail.

----

United Launch Alliance has until the end of the day Tuesday to respond to a federal lawsuit against its Covid vaccine mandate.

A federal judge ordered the company to respond to a motion that would essentially stop ULA from enforcing the mandate, but a local employment attorney said that's going to be tough to do.

"I think the odds of them winning are pretty unlikely, frankly," employment attorney Robert Lockwood said.

He doesn't believe the lawsuit by ULA employees affected by the Covid vaccine mandate will be successful.

"Normally, an employee has to go through an EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) process before they can file suit. These employees at ULA didn't go through that process. They just went straight to court," Lockwood explained.

Lockwood said it's going to be hard for them to get that order for a temporary restraining order because employees must prove they were irreparably harmed.

"Usually, what that means is that money can't fix the problem," he said. "In this case, what the judge has already found is that these are the types of claims that money can fix."

The plaintiffs will have until the end of the week to respond to ULA's filing. The judge will then determine whether a hearing on this motion is needed before making a final decision on the preliminary injunction.

We reached out to ULA for a comment on the lawsuit but have not heard back at this time.