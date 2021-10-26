Decatur ULA employees protest vaccine requirement

Workers at the Decatur United Launch Alliance plant spent parts of Tuesday protesting the company's vaccine requirement.

They say being forced by their employer to get the shot is against their rights as Americans.

"Having a shot we don't feel comfortable with forced upon is we feel is very unamerican. We are doing what I think is our patriotic duty," said ULA welder Tyler Morrison. "Everybody who doesn't attend work today...they're going to know that those people are not happy employees."

ULA employees weren't the only ones putting up a fight. Cricket Farr works at a different manufacturing plant in Decatur. He foresees similar requirements coming his way.

"Just because I don't work here doesn't mean that it's not coming (to me)," said Cricket Farr. "And once it comes down there, I tell you I'm losing my job. I will not have that job."

Protestors say most either took a vacation day or were protesting off the clock. They say they did this to not disrupt production of the rockets.

"We make the rockets," said Morrison. "They get the contracts but they can't get work done without us."

Employees protested late Monday, early Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon during shift changes outside the Decatur plant.

WAAY 31 has reached out to ULA for their response to the protests. We have not heard back.