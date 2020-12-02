Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story

UK allows emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

fizer-BioNTech say UK allows emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

LONDON (AP) -- Pfizer and BioNTech say they’ve won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

Other countries aren’t far behind: The U.S. and the European Union also are vetting the Pfizer shot along with a similar vaccine made by competitor Moderna Inc.

Pfizer said it would immediately begin shipping limited supplies to the U.K. -- and has been gearing up for even wider distribution if given a similar nod by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a decision expected as early as next week.

But doses everywhere are scarce, and initial supplies will be rationed until more is manufactured in the first several months of next year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the U.K. decision “a historic moment.”

“We are focusing on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world,” Bourla said in a statement.

While the U.K. has ordered enough Pfizer vaccine for 20 million people, it’s not clear how many will arrive by year’s end and adding to the distribution challenges is that it must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.

Two doses three weeks apart are required for protection. First in line, the U.K. government says, are frontline health care workers and nursing home residents, followed by older adults.

British regulators also are considering another shot made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “we must first navigate a hard winter” of restrictions to try to curb the virus until there’s enough vaccine to go around.

Every country has different rules for determining when an experimental vaccine is safe and effective enough to use. Intense political pressure to be the first to roll out a rigorously scientifically tested shot colored the race in the U.S. and Britain, even as researchers pledged to cut no corners. In contrast, China and Russia have offered different vaccinations to their citizens ahead of late-stage testing.

The shots made by U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were tested in tens of thousands of people. And while that study isn’t complete, early results suggest the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease. The companies told regulators that of the first 170 infections detected in study volunteers, only eight were among people who’d received the actual vaccine and the rest had gotten a dummy shot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 252900

Reported Deaths: 3638
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson33526501
Mobile20103365
Madison13723151
Tuscaloosa13366154
Montgomery12552236
Shelby1079677
Baldwin9051137
Lee787266
Morgan696451
Calhoun6598121
Etowah656167
Marshall647357
Houston541038
DeKalb498137
Cullman462443
St. Clair441956
Limestone440445
Lauderdale426754
Elmore421164
Walker3735111
Talladega370157
Jackson340423
Colbert332042
Blount306140
Autauga281842
Franklin257434
Coffee250015
Dale239054
Dallas231532
Chilton228939
Russell22663
Covington225034
Escambia202331
Tallapoosa187291
Chambers182750
Pike161514
Clarke161019
Marion144736
Winston137523
Lawrence133436
Pickens126518
Geneva12508
Marengo123424
Bibb120418
Barbour118911
Butler118642
Randolph105522
Cherokee105124
Hale98131
Fayette94616
Washington93219
Clay92824
Henry8896
Monroe83011
Lowndes80929
Cleburne78814
Macon75522
Crenshaw72230
Bullock70119
Lamar7018
Conecuh70014
Perry6916
Wilcox64818
Sumter58622
Greene43518
Choctaw43114
Coosa3664
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 380186

Reported Deaths: 4638
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby49077671
Davidson43915423
Knox19739155
Rutherford18613164
Hamilton17549154
Williamson1183781
Sumner10255137
Out of TN832854
Wilson788382
Montgomery700185
Sullivan6787102
Washington6360109
Maury626169
Putnam607483
Blount586362
Bradley558337
Madison5519111
Sevier521933
Unassigned513922
Robertson395453
Tipton379439
Hamblen367961
Gibson334068
Greene330473
Dyer328352
Anderson316730
Dickson302535
Coffee299042
Bedford292232
Carter290558
Lawrence284134
Obion274850
McMinn273855
Cumberland269937
Roane251929
Warren248420
Jefferson241233
Loudon239520
Fayette232939
Monroe229544
Hardeman228838
Weakley223136
Franklin221036
Lauderdale210124
Hawkins207135
Wayne196210
Henderson191834
Trousdale191812
Macon187429
White186219
Rhea184334
Marshall182722
Hardin182125
Carroll181235
Lincoln171118
Cheatham168517
Cocke168330
Haywood166530
Campbell163123
Henry160818
Overton156635
Giles153349
Smith148820
Johnson144723
McNairy143133
Fentress125320
DeKalb123522
Hickman122619
Bledsoe11945
Lake11826
Crockett117727
Marion115319
Scott11447
Grainger108217
Chester104421
Decatur96413
Claiborne9339
Unicoi91826
Benton86414
Grundy80014
Cannon7954
Lewis78714
Morgan7806
Union7535
Humphreys7508
Jackson71210
Polk70415
Stewart61915
Houston59920
Clay56218
Sequatchie5555
Meigs51613
Perry49821
Moore4082
Pickett40014
Van Buren3832
Hancock1854

Most Popular Stories

Community Events