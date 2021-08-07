UAH to require masking starting Monday

UAH will require masks indoors on campus starting Monday, August 9.

The university says it made the change because of an increase in COVID cases and recent public health guidance.

The mask mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, but there are a few exceptions.

Those include:

When alone in offices and private workspaces

In residence hall rooms

While actively eating or drinking

While actively engaged in exercise

"UAH will continue to monitor key data and public health guidance and will work in conjunction with the UA System Health and Safety Task Force to evaluate this temporary guidance," the university said.

Students are encouraged to get a COVID shot. Students who get the shot by September 1 will receive $20 UAH Dining Dollars. If you got your COVID shot off-campus, you can upload records on the UAH Health Portal.