UAH student reacts to positive coronavirus cases on campus

The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced two employees recently tested positive for coronavirus.

We are hearing from a student at the university, after buildings were shut down and multiple employees were forced to quarantine.

UAH officials say the school first learned an employee tested positive coronavirus on May 30.

"I found out they were places I haven't been around, but the first thought was whether they are OK or not, and how long it's been since they tested positive for the virus," Trent Cowan, a junior at UAH, said.

Cowan says all students received an email from the school, informing them two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee who tested positive in May works at Shelbie King Hall.

The school says everyone in the building was notified, including four employees who work close by. They were forced to quarantine.

"I was of the mindset it would happen eventually, of course the week before they called us out for the rest of the semester, I live in Tennessee, and when Tennessee had their first case I knew eventually it would happen," Cowan said.

On Tuesday, UAH had a second positive case confirmed, an employee at the Von Braun Research Hall. The area was closed off and disinfected Wednesday morning. Three employees who work near the patient have been notified and are quarantining. Cowan says when he returns to campus, he'll be ready to see an increase in safety measures.

"The whole thing was scary at first, but now that I'm used to used to the routine and everything and I know we are starting to get more tests done, it's kind of a better thing to cope with," Cowan said.

UAH officials tell WAAY31, Shelbie King Hall has reopened to employees. The Von Braun Research Hall has also reopened except for the B-Annex.