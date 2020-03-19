UAH says interim athletic director tests positive for coronavirus

The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced Thursday that Cade Smith, the university's interim athletic director, had informed the school he has tested positive for coronavirus.

See the university's full statement below:

UAH interim Athletic Director Cade Smith has notified university officials that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Smith, who has not been on campus since Friday, March 13, was tested Tuesday and received the results Wednesday evening, March 18. UAH is cooperating fully with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on this case and all aspects of university operations.

“I am sharing this information personally to remind everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” Smith said today. “I have self-isolated and am carefully following all health guidelines from both state and federal agencies. If you have symptoms of the virus, please be sure to seek prompt medical attention, as I did.”

The UAH Faculty/Staff and Student Clinics have COVID-19 testing procedures in place and are scheduling patients by appointment. Per CDC guidelines, people who are not exhibiting symptoms are not being tested at this time. The UAH facility is located outside the clinic in Wilson Hall to maintain sterility of the building. For an appointment or to discuss next steps with a health professional: 256-824-2100.

The suspension of face-to-face classes at UAH was announced earlier this week as the transition to online course delivery begins March 24. The three University of Alabama System campuses are closely monitoring the coronavirus and updating students, faculty and staff as new information is received.