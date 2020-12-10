UAH men’s basketball games against Mississippi College postponed due to coronavirus

The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend against Mississippi College have been postponed.

A statement from the Gulf South Conference on Thursday says the postponement is due to coronavirus protocols. It says there are no set make-up dates at this time.

UAH Men's Basketball posted to Twitter that it’s actively seeking a new opponent for this weekend.

WAAY 31 spoke to the team on Wednesday about how it's preparing for the new season during the pandemic.

