UAH men’s basketball games against Mississippi College postponed due to coronavirus

The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend against Mississippi College have been postponed.
A statement from the Gulf South Conference on Thursday says the postponement is due to coronavirus protocols. It says there are no set make-up dates at this time.
UAH Men's Basketball posted to Twitter that it’s actively seeking a new opponent for this weekend.
WAAY 31 spoke to the team on Wednesday about how it’s preparing for the new season during the pandemic. Read more here.
🔵Schedule UPDATE🔵
Due to a postponement, @ChargerMBB is actively seeking an opponent for Friday 12/11, Saturday 12/12, or Sunday 12/13,
Home or Away.#BeUncommon | #ChargeOn
— UAH Men's Basketball (@ChargerMBB) December 10, 2020
The following is a statement from the @GulfSouth concerning this weekend's men's basketball games against Mississippi College which are now postponed. pic.twitter.com/SMKDm2TIVg
— UAH Chargers (@UAHChargers) December 10, 2020