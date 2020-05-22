UAH cuts hockey, tennis, employee benefits, cites coronavirus budget hits

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is cutting its hockey and men's and women's tennis programs due to budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. The university is also adjusting some of its employee benefits.

The university says it’s implemented a “hiring freeze, a heightened review of spending, cancellations of faculty sabbaticals, and a temporary suspension of the 403(b) voluntary retirement employer match.”

The changes are effective starting with the 2020-2021 school year. Student-athletes who want to join another school’s roster will be released without penalty and can transfer immediately, the university said in a statement.

If the student-athletes in these programs choose to continue their education at UAH, their current scholarships will be honored.

See the full statement from the university here.