UAB minority health researcher discuses impact of Covid-19 on Latino communities

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (MHRC) has been closely monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on minority groups in the state since the pandemic began.

Cathy Cartagena, a research specialist and patient navigator for the MHRC, says the Latino community is among the hardest hit by the virus statewide.

Recently, Cartagena says they have seen Covid-19 cases on the rise, which is especially cause for concern with Thanksgiving and the holidays fast approaching.

"We are seeing now that perhaps because of the fatigue of so much information about Covid-19, the community is beginning to feel comfortable with what is going on and have forgotten that we need to continue to do social distancing and use masks constantly," Cartagena said.

Cartagena says that the center has seen some changes in the challenges confronting the Latino community since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Now, the challenge also includes people, who in the case of Latinos, may not have these services as they would in a regular job where you have the right to a sick day or sick leave, these people do not want to stop working or are afraid to lose their jobs due to the Covid situation," Cartagena said.

For Latino communities in North Alabama, there are potential additional barriers to receiving care, like Covid-19 testing.

"The northern Alabama area may have the impact we can talk about in regard to it being a more rural area, an area where there are counties that have rural areas. There are people who do not have full access to the places or knowledge about the places that are offering this type of service," Cartagena said.

Cartagena urges those in need of assistance related to Covid-19 to contact the health department or health centers in their county.