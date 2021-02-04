UAB doctor discusses concerns pregnant women may have before getting the coronavirus vaccine

Pregnant women in Alabama will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, if they choose to, in Phase 1C.

This includes those 65 years old and older, individuals 16-64 with any high-risk medical conditions and pregnant women, according to Alabama's Department of Public Health.

There are limited studies on pregnant women and the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Jessica Grayson, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said during FDA hearings, many women that took part in getting the vaccine, were pregnant.

"Moderna had about 13 people in their study who were pregnant," Dr. Delaney said. "Six of them in their vaccine group, all of which who are still pregnant, [had] no complicating side effects."

Dr. Grayson spoke with her medical provider on what to do. She said her advice to other pregnant women is to not feel guilty for questioning whether or not to take the vaccine.

She said a lot went in to her decision to get vaccinated.

"My husband can't get vaccinated," said Dr. Grayson. "My high-risk parents who will likely will come and help, when the baby is born. I'm their biggest risk, if I get them sick or loose potential help."

Dr. Grayson also looked at her risk factors as a medical professional.

"Currently, the thought is that pregnant women are at five times higher risk to have a severe COVID reaction," said Dr. Grayson.

When you're pregnant, you have a reduced lung volume, Dr. Grayson said. This means that pregnant women could be at a greater risk of being on a ventilator.

She said another thing she considered is what the vaccine could do for her unborn child.

Dr. Grayson said there's also a chance you could give your antibodies to your child while you're pregnant, if you get vaccinated.

The best way to go about the decision on getting the coronavirus vaccine or not, is to speak with your medical provider. Dr. Grayson urges expecting mothers to not turn to the internet for answers.