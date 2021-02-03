UAB doctor discusses concerns about coronavirus vaccine reactions

Dr. Delaney with the University of Alabama at Birmingham said coronavirus vaccine side effects are normal. She said that allergic reactions could be something more serious.

"Those who should not receive the vaccine are those patients who had a severe reaction before to one of the COVID-19 vaccines or one of its components," said Dr. Delaney.

April Smith, a resident of Guntersville, said she received the second dose of the vaccine and had a minor temperature and an achy arm.

"My daughter got her vaccine Monday, along with my 83-year-old grandmother and my 100-year-old great grandmother, and none of them have even had a low-grade temp," said Smith.

Delaney said you shouldn't get the coronavirus vaccines if you had a reaction to polysobrate or any other vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is made of mRNA, lipids, salts and sugars. The Moderna vaccine is made of mRNA, lipids, acid, acid stabilizers, salts and sugar.

The CDC says if you're allergic to mRNA, you shoudn't get either of the coronavirus vaccines.

"The vaccine is safe if you are 16 years old or older," said Dr. Delaney. "We would still urge you to have that conversation with your primary care doctor."

If you have a minor side effect from the coronavirus vaccine, you can take Tylenol, but Dr. Delaney advises to only take it if you really need it.