Two vaccination clinics happening on Monday in Huntsville

Pfizer's vaccine arrived at hospitals around the country on Monday.

Cars are expected to line up Monday at John Hunt Park.

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 4:49 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Alabama is falling behind.

The CDC reports the state has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate.

But two vaccination clinics happening on Monday could help ramp up this process.

The Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic for people eligible.

"Even though Monday is a holiday, Health Departments across the state are willing to stay open for these vaccination clinics," said Judy Smith.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public said once you get your first dose of the vaccine you have to wait three weeks for the second dose if you got the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks if you got the Moderna vaccine.

"What we're doing when people come they will be given, they are already automatically going to have an appointment for that four weeks. It'll be the same time, the same place, just four weeks later," said Smith.

Whichever vaccine you got first you will get again on the second dose.

"If you start with Pfizer on your first dose, you end with Pfizer on your second dose. If you start with Moderna on the first dose, you end with Moderna on the second dose," said Smith.

Smith understands the desire to get vaccinated is high right now but urges people to be patient.

"People now have an inkling of hope and they just want to get it and move on and we want that to happen to," said Smith.

Even if you can't get it in the next several weeks the Health Department is working to ensure there will be enough doses for everyone.

"If you don't get it Monday, if you don't get it Tuesday, if you don't get it next week, if you want the vaccine you will get the vaccine. It just may take a little more time," said Smith.

Those eligible right now include people 75 and older and first responders.

You will have to make an appointment to get the vaccine on Monday at John Hunt Park or the Health Department on Max Luther Dr.

