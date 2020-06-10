Two University of Alabama in Huntsville employees test positive for coronavirus

Two employees at the University of Alabama in Huntsville tested positive for coronavirus.

UAH spokesman, Ray Garner, says administration was notified on Saturday, May 30 that an employee in Shelbie King Hall tested positive for coronavirus. He says the building occupants were notified and encouraged to work from home in the upcoming week.

Shelbie King Hall was disinfected the morning of June 1 and given the all clear. Garner says four other people were in close proximity with the employee who tested positive and were ordered to quarantine.

On June 9, an employee who accessed the Von Braun Research Hall reported they tested positive for coronavirus. After learning of the positive result, the university closed the area that the employee was known to have accessed.

Von Braun Research Hall was cleaned on Wednesday at 5 a.m. and reopened except for the B-Annex. Three employees there were in close proximity with the employee and are quarantining.