Two Huntsville businesses closing due to loss of revenue during the pandemic

Small businesses in North Alabama have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Beauregard's and Spirited Art in Huntsville announced they are closing.

As more and more small businesses close their doors in North Alabama, people need to take the time to shop at them if they want to see local businesses survive the pandemic.

The holidays are a critical revenue period for small businesses, and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is recommending that people shop local.

It can even be something as little as a gift card that would give businesses revenue now.

"We want them to be here in the future and they really need the foot traffic now or the web traffic. You know, if you don't feel comfortable going in, in person, give that business a call and say, 'hey, I know you have earrings, I know you have jewelry. I'd love to buy something for my wife, but I don't feel comfortable shopping in person.' They will work with you over the phone," said Claire Aiello, Vice-President of Marketing and Communications for the Chamber of Commerce.

Beauregard's and Spirited Art are two local small businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Beauregard's said they are not making as much money as they used to, especially after they closed in-person dining to protect their workers from the virus.

Beauregard's will be closing Sunday, Dec. 14, and Spirited Art will close all operations on Dec. 23.