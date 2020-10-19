Two Fayetteville High School employees test positive for coronavirus; no other staff, students exposed

Fayetteville City Schools on Monday confirmed that two employees of Fayetteville High School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said contact tracing has been completed, and it was determined no students or staff members were close contacts of the employees who tested positive. However, two students who live in the same households as the employees are quarantining.

Parents are asked to continue to check their children’s temperatures prior to sending them to school each day, and if they have any symptoms, they should remain at home.

“Our schools will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily. If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school,” Monday’s statement said.